26-year-old reveals reasons behind him wanting to sign for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic have had a fairly slow start to the summer transfer window.

After dismissing manager Johnnie Jackson at the end of last season, the Addicks have been on a mission to select his replacement.

However, with Ben Garner now appointed from Swindon Town, he and his staff will be ready to get to work with the hope that his side can be competing at the top of the table next season.

Yesterday, the club announced the first signing under Ben Garner in Eoghan O’Connell from Rochdale after his contract with the club expired.

The centre-back arrives after a strong season in which he was awarded both the supporters and players’ player of the year as well as goal of the season.

The 26-year-old is pleased to be at the club and has credited the new manager as influencing his decision to join as he told the club’s Official Media: “I’m delighted, I’m really happy. It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks now so I’m just really, really happy to get it done and I’m delighted to be here.

“Just the size of the club is obviously a huge draw. I had a good conversation with the manager about the way he wants to play and it really suits me. I’m really excited to get started and get cracking.

“Whatever way the team likes to play, which is obviously football here and that suits me. I like to try and play out from the back and get the team attacking, as well as defending. I feel like the style suits me so I’m just looking forward to getting into training and working.

“He [Garner] obviously thinks the way I play suits the style he wants to bring to the club. We’ve had very positive conversations about the way he wants to play and what he wants from me. It’s up to me now to work hard in pre0season to try and get into the team and take it from there.

“It’s a fresh start for everyone at the club, it seems. I’m really, really excited; you can’t not be excited by things like that. There’s new things going on at the club and it’s great to be a prt of it and I’m looking forward to it now.”

The Verdict:

Although it did take Charlton a little while to appoint a new manager for the season ahead, it’s clear to see that his presence is drawing in players already and the hope will be that he can continue to do so.

Last year with Swindon, Garner showed that he like a team that would play an attractive style of football and therefore players will know what they’re getting with the manager when they sign for the club.

Obviously there is still a fair amount of work to be done in preparation for the new season but it seems as though the new manager is having a good impact so far and he will be hoping he can continue to attract the players he wants during the transfer window.