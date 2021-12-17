26-year-old makes frank admission about his future away from Stoke City

Watford midfielder Peter Etebo has admitted that he is hoping to seal a permanent move to the club from Stoke City.

Potters manager Michael O’Neill opted to make a host of alterations to his squad in the summer transfer window.

As well as drafting in the likes of Sam Surridge, Ben Wilmot and Mario Vrancic, O’Neill opted to part ways with some of the individuals who ultimately failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship last season.

One of the players who made a temporary exit from the bet365 Stadium was Etebo who secured a switch to Vicarage Road in July.

This particular deal includes an option for Watford to purchase the 26-year-old.

Whether or not the Hornets will be willing to trigger this clause remains to be seen as Etebo has only made six appearances in the Premier League this season and is currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to a muscular injury.

Making reference to his future away from Stoke, Etebo has insisted that he wants to make a permanent switch to Watford.

Speaking on the Inside The Hive podcast (as cited by the Stoke Sentinel), about the prospect of extending his stay at Watford, Etebo said: “To be honest I would love to because everyone has been amazing – the staff, the players.

“The dressing room has been good.

“Since I came to Watford, I have loved it since day one till today so I would love to if they want to make my deal permanent, I would love to stay.”

The Verdict

It could be argued that a permanent exit for Etebo could potentially benefit both parties.

Whilst Stoke will be able to secure a reasonable fee for the midfielder that could be used to strengthen their squad in the future, Etebo could reignite his career by featuring regularly for Watford when he eventually makes his return to action.

When you consider that the Potters are currently able to call upon the services of Vrancic, Sam Clucas and Joe Allen, there is no guarantee that Etebo will be able to force his back into O’Neil’s plans next year.

By continuing to pick up positive results in the coming months, Stoke may be able to go on to achieve a great deal of success in the Championship in Etebo’s absence.