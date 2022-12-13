26-year-old makes claim about his current situation at Portsmouth as January window looms

Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis has revealed that he has yet to be offered a new contract by the club.

Curtis’ current deal at Fratton Park is set to expire next summer and thus he will become a free-agent in the summer if the club opt against negotiating a deal with him.

Alternatively, Portsmouth could potentially decide to sell the 26-year-old in January if he is not part of Danny Cowley’s plans for the future.

Signed by Pompey in 2018, Curtis has featured regularly for the club in recent seasons.

After providing 16 direct goal contributions in 43 league appearances last season, the winger would have been hoping to produce an abundance of creativity during the current term.

Unfortunately for Portsmouth, Curtis has been less effective at this level as he has only scored one goal and has only provided one assist in 16 league games.

Ahead of the upcoming window, Curtis has made an honest claim about his current situation at Fratton Park.

Speaking to The News, the former Derry City man said: “The club hasn’t come to me with anything yet.

“Whatever they decide to do it’s up to them, whether they want to get rid of me or keep me.

“I’ll leave that to my agent on the side and I’ll just focus on my football because I’m here at Pompey and that’s the main thing.

“We’ll play it by ear.

“We’ll see what happens and see what the club comes back with, whether they do or if they don’t, but it’s up to themselves.

“If I was to leave I wouldn’t say I’d go with regret. League One is a tough league to get out of with the amount of games you play and the cup competitions you play in.

“I wouldn’t have regret because I’ve loved my time here at Pompey.

“If it does come to an end in the summer, I can look back and be proud of what I’ve achieved at this club and what I have done for the team.

“If there’s a chance to win promotion with Pompey and play in the Championship then I would want to stay.”

The Verdict

With Curtis open to the possibility of staying at Portsmouth, it will be interesting to see whether the club are willing to negotiate fresh terms with him.

Whereas the winger has excelled at this level in the past, he has struggled with his consistency this season and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Pompey allow him to move on to pastures new in the New Year.

Utilised as a substitute on seven occasions by Portsmouth in League One during the current term, Curtis will be hoping to start for the club in tonight’s EFL Trophy clash with Stevenage.

By producing a positive display against Steve Evans’ side, the winger could be handed another opportunity to showcase his talent this weekend when Pompey take on Milton Keynes Dons.