26-year-old makes claim about his current situation at Plymouth Argyle as January window looms

Plymouth Argyle forward Sam Cosgrove has admitted that he does not believe that Birmingham City will recall him from his loan spell with the League One side in January.

The 26-year-old secured a temporary switch to Home Park in the previous transfer window following loan spells at AFC Wimbledon and Shrewsbury Town in the 2021/22 season.

During his time at these aforementioned clubs, Cosgrove only managed to score a combined total of three goals in 32 League One games.

The forward has already exceeded this tally in the current term for Plymouth as he has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in 14 appearances in the third-tier.

Argyle will be looking to get back to winning ways at this level tomorrow when they face Morecambe.

Having featured in a two-striker formation alongside Ryan Hardie for Plymouth in their 0-0 draw with Cambridge United last weekend, Cosgrove will be hoping to retain his place in the club’s starting eleven on Saturday.

Ahead of this clash, the forward has made an honest admission about his current situation at the club.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Cosgrove said: “I have frequent contact with the loans manager at Birmingham.

“Everything is positive.

“I don’t think anything is going to be happening in January.

“Things can change quickly in football but I’m enjoying my football here so as long as that continues I’m happy.”

The Verdict

If Birmingham do opt against recalling Cosgrove next month, it will be interesting to see whether the forward is able to make considerable strides in terms of his development at Plymouth in the second half of the season.

Whereas Cosgrove has failed to score in each of his last seven league games, he will be confident in his ability to get back on track by producing an eye-catching performance in the not-too-distant future.

With Plymouth aiming to secure automatic promotion to the Championship in 2023, they will need all of their attacking players to step up the mark in the coming months in order to keep pace with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

By securing all three points in their showdown with Morecambe on Saturday, Argyle could potentially use the momentum gained from this triumph to their advantage in their upcoming clashes with Cheltenham Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Milton Keynes Dons.