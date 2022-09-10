26-year-old features: One winner and one loser at Millwall so far this season

Millwall have had a fairly inconsistent start to the 2022/23 season under Gary Rowett.

At the start of the campaign there was real optimism about their chances of finishing in the top-six. A 2-0 win over Stoke City on the opening weekend only heightened expectation.

However, since then, Millwall have collected just two more victories, whilst drawing against Swansea City in dramatic fashion.

The other four fixtures this season have been defeats, which leaves Rowett’s men sitting 14th on 10 points, three adrift of the top-six pace.

It’s not been a disaster, but it could’ve gone better all the same.

Naturally, there have been winners and losers within Rowett’s team, which we explore here:

Winner: Murray Wallace

Wallace has been consistent in Rowett’s defence this season, playing all-but seven minutes of the campaign so far.

The 29-year-old is second to only Bart Bialkowski in terms of minutes played, whilst he also registers a 6.94 rating with whoscored.com. Callum Styles and Charlie Cresswell better that, having played significantly fewer minutes.

He’s been superb defensively averaging 5.14 interceptions per 90, 11.13 recoveries and making 0.64 clearances (Wyscout). There’s been progressive build-up play too, with only 3.53 of his 34.57 passes per 90 going backwards.

A really consistent start.

Loser: Mason Bennett

Bennett has managed 213 minutes of football in 22/23, all of which came at the start of the campaign.

The 26-year-old then limped out of his second Championship start of the season after 12 minutes with a hamstring injury.

At the time, Rowett described the injury as quite significant, with a potential absence of eight weeks.

That was in mid-August, with it appearing that it’ll be October at the earliest before Bennett gets his chance again.

Through no fault of his own, he’s been one of the campaign’s losers so far.

