26-year-old emerges on transfer radar at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are reportedly in the mix to sign Tyler Blackett following his release from Reading.

The defender has had a tough recent spell with the Royals and only managed 20 appearances last season for Forest’s Championship rivals.

Now, the defender is on the lookout for a new club.

It’s noted by journalist Loic Tanzi that Blackett was set to move to the MLS, but things have changed and there’s a chance that we could see the former Manchester United man linking up with Forest ahead of the new season.

Alors qu’il devait partir pour Cincinnati (MLS), Tyler Blackett (Reading) devrait plutôt rejoindre Nottingham Forest (Championship) #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 13, 2020

Blackett, 26, made over 100 appearances for Reading during his time at the Madejski and completed both 90 minutes against Forest this season as they played out two 1-1 draws.

The Championship rivals were fighting very different battles in the division, despite the close nature of those fixtures, with Reading drifting towards mid-table and Forest pushing for the play-offs.

A top-six finish looked nailed on for Forest, but a dramatic collapse and significant goal swing on the final day of the season saw Swansea City crash into the top-six on goal difference at the expense of Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Focus is now on rebuilding ahead of the Frenchman’s second crack at the Championship.

The Verdict

Blackett has been a steady away player in the Championship, with his versatility a key strength.

He’s comfortable at centre-back or left-back, which would be of use to Forest, particularly given the age of some of their defensive options.

However, the former Reading man is hardly an inspiring signing and would be no more than cover, in my opinion.

If Forest are to put right what went wrong last season, they need to sign better.

Thoughts? Let us know!