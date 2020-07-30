26-year-old emerges on Sunderland radar

Sunderland are said to be eyeing a move for former Millwall striker Aiden O’Brien this summer, with the Northern Echo reporting that the Black Cats have put in a contract offer to the 26-year-old free agent.

The Irish forward is now without a club after being released earlier this month by Millwall after making over 220 appearances for the Lions during a nine year spell.

Capable of playing out wide or through the centre, O’Brien would certainly add an extra edge to a Sunderland attack that was found to be greatly lacking in scoring prowess last term as the club once again fell short of their objective of promotion to the Championship under the guidance of Phil Parkinson.

During his time at Millwall, O’Brien went on to notch a respectable 44 goals, with his strong work rate and attacking intent making him a favourite amongst sections of the New Den support over the years.

The Verdict

This would certainly be a strong signal of intent from Sunderland if they were able to get a deal over the line for O’Brien, with the 26-year-old forward possessing a wealth of experience at both Championship and League One level from his time at former club Millwall.

The addition of the striker would certainly go a long way towards filling the void left by the departures of Kyle Lafferty, Antoine Semenyo and Duncan Watmore at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats seek to return to the second tier at the third attempt.

Meanwhile it is also reported that the club are also open to offers for Will Grigg, thus making further room for new recruits if the Northern Irishman were to depart the North East club.