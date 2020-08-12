26-year-old could remain at Sheffield Wed for 20/21 despite little Owls action

Joost van Aken’s future could yet lie at Sheffield Wednesday for the 2020/21 season, according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

The defender has not been seen much at Hillsborough of late with him suffering a lengthy injury before then moving out on loan for last season.

He’s expected back at the training ground with the rest of the squad when they report for pre-season, though, and it is thought that Garry Monk would like to take a closer look at him before deciding what his future holds.

The report reveals that it’s not guaranteed he’ll be staying with the Owls for the new season but Monk is willing to monitor him at the training ground and it remains to be seen if he can impress.

The Verdict

It remains to be seen how many players the Owls can add this summer and so it perhaps makes sense for them to weigh up keeping players like van Aken.

There’s no reason why he can’t impress Monk and reignite his Owls’ career, though there is also a good chance that the manager will decide that he is not going to be part of his plans.

All the defender can do, then, is work hard in training and try and do enough to stay.