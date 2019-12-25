26-y/o starts: The Sheffield Wednesday XI we expect Garry Monk to name against Stoke City

Prior to the 2019/20 campaign, if you’d have offered Sheffield Wednesday fans third place at the half-way point in the season, I’m sure the majority of them would’ve shaken your hand off.

The arrival of Garry Monk has helped the Owls transform from play-off hopefuls to serious promotion contenders in the Championship.

Their 1-0 victory against Bristol City may have come via a questionable penalty decision but it allowed them to climb up to third in the table and close the gap on the top two, both of whom slipped up on the weekend.

Monk will be determined to ensure his side make it five wins in six when they travel to the Bet365 Stadium to face bottom-of-the-table Stoke City.

The Potters looked as if their fortunes might be set to change after Michael O’Neill arrived but are still waiting for something to kick-start their season.

After their 2-1 loss to fellow strugglers Middlesbrough, Stoke find themselves on the bottom of the Championship and facing a very real threat of relegation to League One.

There are no guarantees in a league like the Championship but Wednesday will be confident that Thursday’s game can provide three points.

With that in mind, here is the XI we expect Monk to field on Boxing Day.

Keiren Westwood is back fit but finds his return to the first team blocked but Cameron Dawson, who has grabbed onto the number one jersey with both hands in recent weeks.

Monk has confirmed that the 24-year-old is first choice at the moment, so he looks certain to start against the Potters.

Ahead of him, the Wednesday coach has an embarrassment of riches at centre-back with Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees and Julian Borner all fit. The duo of Iorfa and Lees were impressive from the start against the Robins, so it seems like they will reprise their roles.

Monk has indicated that Morgan Fox, who had to come off with a head injury against City, should be back and he looks likely to start at full-back alongside Liam Palmer.

The mercurial Barry Bannan was phenomenal on Sunday and it’s difficult to see a midfield without the Scotsman, most likely partnered by the dynamic Massimo Luongo.

Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris have emerged as Monk’s first-choice wingers this season, due in part to the underwhelming form of Jacob Murphy, and will surely start on the flanks once again.

Top scorer Steven Fletcher was greatly missed against the Robins but Monk has suggested he will back in the squad for the trip to Stoke. Given his importance, you feel Monk may not want to risk a start and will stick with the forward duo of Jordan Rhodes and Atdhe Nuhiu.