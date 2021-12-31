26-y/o starts: The predicted Sheffield United XI to face Middlesbrough on New Years Day

Sheffield United will be looking to start the new year on a high this weekend as they prepare to play host to Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Blades move into 2022 in superb form having won their last four league games against the likes of Fulham, Reading, Cardiff and Bristol City, underlining the good work that has been done by Paul Heckingbottom since he took over as manager.

A fifth win on the bounce for the Steel City club on New Years Day would take them higher into the top half of the league standings as they continue to move closer to the top six.

Things won’t be easy for the Blades on Saturday however, with Chris Wilder being set to make an emotional return to Bramall Lane for the first time since being sacked in March of this year as he brings his in-form Boro side to town.

Here, we take you through our predicted Sheffield United starting eleven as they prepare to host Middlesbrough.

Wes Foderingham will once again be between the sticks for the Blades, having established himself as the undisputed number one under Heckingbottom.

There is expected to be one change made to the back three, with Ben Davies being set to return to the fold after missing the game against Fulham due to personal reasons.

He should come in for Jack Robinson alongside the likes of John Egan and Chris Basham.

Enda Stevens and Jayden Bogle will once again be deployed as attacking wing backs, whilst Conor Hourihane and Oliver Norwood will be tasked with winning the midfield battle.

Morgan Gibbs-White should be fit to start as the number 10 providing that he has shaken off the knee problem that saw him substituted last time out.

Meaning that the Wolves loanee should provide support to both Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye in the final third.