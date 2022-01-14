26-y/o starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Bolton on Saturday

Ipswich Town will be looking to continue Kieran McKenna’s good start as a manager this weekend as they travel to Lancashire to take on Bolton Wanderers in Sky Bet League One.

The Trotters head into the game at the University of Bolton Stadium off the back of thrashing Gillingham 4-0, with confidence looking high since the new manager took over at Portman Road following the sacking of Paul Cook.

A third victory in a row for the Tractor Boys could see them move up to eighth place if other results go in their favour across the divisions as they seek to make up ground on the play-off positions.

They take on a Bolton Wanderers side who are on a terrible run of form having only won one of their last six games across all competitions, losing their last five on the trot.

Here we take you through our predicted Ipswich Town starting eleven that will take on Bolton tomorrow afternoon.

Christian Walton will take his place in goal for what could be his final appearance in an Ipswich shirt as Brighton & Hove Albion seemingly prepare to sell the shot stopper to the highest bidder.

George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien will once again form the back three, with McKenna being keen for his side to play out from the back at every opportunity.

Matt Penney and Wes Burns will act as the attacking wing backs either side of Sam Morsy and Lee Evans, with the latter duo providing the backline with a shield when Town are out of possession.

In form Sone Aluko will play as the shadow striker/number 10, with the former Reading man having really stepped up his game in recent weeks.

Meanwhile James Norwood and Macaulay Bonne will be seeking to hit the back of the net again up top after both notching against Gills last time out.