26-y/o starts: The predicted Bolton Wanderers XI to play Burton on Tuesday night

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to extend their fine run of form in Sky Bet League One this week as they take on Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday night.

Ian Evatt’s side have won their last two league outings, beating Charlton Athletic 2-1 and Oxford United 3-2 as their momentum continues to build at this key stage of the campaign.

A victory for Wanderers in this upcoming midweek fixture could see them close the gap on the play-off places to just five points at a point in the season where every game is starting to matter more and more.

They face a Burton side who have failed to win in their last three league outings, underlining the work that needs to be done in order for the Brewers to avoid being dragged into a potential relegation battle.

Here we take you through our predicted Bolton Wanderers starting eleven for their game against Burton tomorrow.

James Trafford will once again be between the sticks for the Trotters after establishing himself as Evatt’s number one pick in that position following his loan move from Manchester City.

George Johnstone, Ricardo Santos and Gethin Jones will make up the back three, with the trio continuing to build a great understanding along the backline.

This means that both Declan John and Marlon Fossey will be deployed as attacking wing backs once more after both players scored in the away win over Oxford at the weekend.

In central midfield Aaron Morley will be joined by MJ Williams, with the duo forming a good partnership last game.

Meanwhile Kyle Dempsey should come into the side in a more advanced role after Kieran Lee suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon, which will put him out of this game.

Up top Dion Charles and Amadou Bakayoko will lead the line, with Dapo Afolayan likely to come off the bench again.