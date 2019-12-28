26-y/o starts: The Leeds United XI we expect Marcelo Bielsa to name v Birmingham City

Leeds United head into Sunday’s clash against Birmingham City looking to put to rest a winless run stretching to three games, following their 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

The Whites still have a healthy gap to third place in their hunt for automatic promotion after a strong run in November and December, however, the nerves have crept back in after three games without victory for Marcelo Biela’s side.

Last time out, Leeds faced a Preston North End side buoyant after two wins and a draw, and looking to close the gap to Leeds with a win at Elland Road. The visitors took a deserved lead as Leeds never got going and played poorly in the first half.

The performance picked up from the hosts as the game wore on, as they got a strong grip of the game in the latter stages, before getting a deserved equaliser late on through Stuart Dallas.

Up next for Marcelo Bielsa’s men is the trip to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City who are also looking to build on a 1-1 draw from Boxing Day against Blackburn Rovers.

Here, we take a look at the side we expect Bielsa to name ahead of Sunday’s clash against Birmingham…

Bielsa is expected to stick to his usual formation of 4-1-4-1, continuing his theme of continuity and very rarely deviating from his typical ‘Plan A’ setup.

In goal will remain Kiko Casilla who boasts the most clean sheets in the league with 12 in his 24 appearances this season. The Spanish stopper has been instrumental to Leeds’ defence this season and is atoning for his late-season blunders last campaign.

Building from the back, his distribution and confidence to play the way he does has been key to Leeds dominating possession week in, week out.

In front of him will remain the same defence that featured against Preston with Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper, and Ezgjan Alioski making up the four. This side has conceded the least goals in the league with just 16 goals conceded in 24 games, which hasn’t been a completely settled defence with the injuries to Cooper, Ayling and Alioski this season.

Protecting the defence is Leeds’ prize asset Kalvin Phillips, who has been somewhat lacklustre in recent weeks as teams look to snuff out his influence on games. He is the lynchpin to the Whites’ tactical setup and if he plays well, Leeds play well.

In a midfield four will be Helder Costa, Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, and Jack Harrison, where all but Helder Costa have been ever-presents in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting XI this season.

This side has been weakened thanks to the injury sustained to Pablo Hernandez against Fulham, which has led to Stuart Dallas once again deputise in a position not natural to him. While he hasn’t performed poorly recently, there is a clear absence of a creative spark in Leeds’ attack which could see Tyler Roberts also feature at some point having returned from injury.

Bielsa is unlikely to rest Dallas given his boundless energy and unwillingness to deviate from a side that he claimed dominated most of the match. As quoted in the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa stated: “Preston controlled the match in the first 20 minutes.

“From there, the rest of the match, the other 75 minutes it was Leeds who controlled it. We should have levelled the match earlier.”

Up front will be Patrick Bamford, who is yet to miss a single league game this season, much to the frustration of on-loan striker Eddie Nketiah.

The Arsenal man looked much more lively after being brought on for Bamford on Boxing Day but with the system that Leeds operate in, it seems too big a risk to rest Bamford, with Nketiah not yet proving he can lead a line as well as him.

An unchanged lineup is the most likely outcome to expect from Bielsa against Birmingham, but there is certainly food for thought for the Argentine as Leeds look for a much-needed boost.