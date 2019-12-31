26-y/o starts: The Birmingham City XI Pep Clotet should play against Wigan Athletic

Birmingham City face Wigan Athletic on New Years Day looking to bounce back after a poor run of form.

The Blues have struggled of late, despite pushing the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United to close encounters, and boss Pep Clotet will want to begin 2020 with three points.

The 5-4 defeat to Leeds saw Clotet make a number of changes to his starting XI, but the Spanish coach is expected to keep those changes at a minimum for the game against Wigan at St Andrews.

Defensively, not much is expected to change with young keeper Connal Trueman have seemingly cemented his place in the starting eleven.

Maxime Colin, Kristian Pederson, Wes Harding and Harlee Dean will make up the back four. Eveberts. n though Harding’s place is vulnerable after his late own goal, Clotet doesn’t seem a uhge fan of Geraldo Bajrami and the game could come too soon for Jake Clarke-Salter and Marc Ro

Meanwhile, defensively minded midfield duo Gary Gardner and Ivan Sunjic will continue in the middle of the park.

Jude Bellingham scored against Leeds and will continue to keep his place on the left flank with Kevin Mrabti playing just ahead of him in the central attacking midfield role.

Lukas Jutkiewicz netted a brace on Boxing Day, and he is expected to continue up front, whilst the one change expected will be at right wing, where Jeremie Bela will come in for Dan Cowley.

Take part in our latest Birmingham City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 Who did Birmingham beat on Boxing Day last season at St Andrew's? Stoke City Leeds United Aston Villa West Brom

After all, there was little wrong with Blues going forward last time out, backed up by the fact they scored four times against a usually solid Leeds defence but this game will pose a much different challenge and is a huge one for all connected to the club.