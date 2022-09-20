Although West Brom had a solid top half finish last season, they are a club with their eyes on a Premier League return.

Steve Bruce has been at work this summer and has made some brilliant signings to strengthen his Baggies team.

However, with just one win in ten games so far this season, it seems there is still plenty of work for Albion if they are to make it to the top.

With the international break now here, Bruce will no doubt be working hard to make sure his side come out the other side in stronger form.

However, in the meantime it’s time to test your Baggies knowledge with this quiz.

26 West Brom trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 In what year were West Brom founded? 1878 1880 1883 1885