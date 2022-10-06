Watford will be hoping to bounce back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking but the 2022/23 Championship season is shaping to be more open than previous editions.

That means the Hornets’ inconsistent form shouldn’t prove too much of an issue as there is time to turn things around, with Slaven Bilic now in charge.

Our quiz today includes 26 Watford trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not…

1 of 26 1. When was the club formed? 1871 1881 1891 1901