It has been an encouraging start to the League Two season for Swindon Town.

Under new boss Scott Lindsey, the Robins have lost just once in nine league games at the start of the campaign, as they look to bounce back after missing out on promotion via the play-offs last season.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to see just how much you actually know about the club.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 26 questions all about Swindon Town, but how many can you get correct?

26 Swindon Town trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 In what year were Swindon Town formed? 1879 1889 1899 1909