Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

26 Rochdale trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Rochdale are in the midst of one of their most difficult seasons for many years, hoping to battle their way out of the League Two relegation zone. 

Dale have drawn two and lost seven of their first nine outings in the fourth tier so far, scoring just five goals in that period and making a managerial change along the way.

Here, we have put together a 26 question quiz to test your knowledge, here are 26 trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

26 Rochdale trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26

What is the club's nickname?


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 26 Rochdale trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: