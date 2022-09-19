Reading will be glad they aren’t in the relegation zone at this stage as they look to remain afloat in the Championship once again this season.

This has to be their main assignment considering the restrictions they are under – and they could be set for a bright future if they can finish 21st or above that when May comes along.

In this quiz though, we’re focusing less on the future and more on the past and present and we test your knowledge of the Royals.

Can you get the following 26 questions correct? Give it a go and see how many you can get!

26 Reading FC trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 When was the club founded? 1866 1871 1876 1881