26 questions about Sheffield United’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Sheffield United have endured a very challenging start to the season following their relegation from the Premier League and the Blades will need to return a different side after the international break.

It has been difficult for Slavisa Jokanovic to get his reign at Bramall Lane up and running so far but there have been signs in the last two matches that a corner might be about to be turned.

The last few days of the transfer window finally saw Sheffield United conducting some positive business in the transfer market.

The arrivals of Robin Olsen, Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White were much-needed and they provide Jokanovic with a lot more quality to call upon.

While we wait to see whether those new arrivals can kick start Jokanovic’s time in charge of the Blades, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on some of their managers down the years. Can you get 26/26!

