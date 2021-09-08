Do Not Sell My Personal Information
26 questions about Preston North End’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Over the years, Preston North End have had some managers that have been really successful with the Lilywhites – and others that fans would rather forget that they were in charge.

Some have gone on to bigger things in the Premier League whilst others have dropped down the leagues after being at Deepdale, and now Frankie McAvoy is the man tasked with trying to get PNE back to the top flight.

With the international break still taking centre stage, take our new PNE quiz on all things regarding previous managers – see if you can get all 26 correct!

26 questions about Preston North End’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Who was Frankie McAvoy's first match in caretaker charge of PNE against?


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

