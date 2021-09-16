Portsmouth are looking to play their way into form in a very competitive League One this season.

It’s been a slow rise for Pompey back through the EFL, with Danny Cowley now the man tasked with delivering a Championship return after so many years away.

Cowley is a real character and forms part of this latest FLW quiz, as we put together 26 questions on Portsmouth managers, past and present.

Are you able to score 100% or do you slip up somewhere along the line?

Take it on below:

26 questions about Portsmouth's managers from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 In what month of 2021 was Danny Cowley appointed? February March April May