26 questions about Oxford United’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

After an average start to the 2021/22 season, Oxford United will be hoping to win all three points away at Cheltenham Town at the weekend and climb their way up the League One table.

Although their current position of 10th isn’t a complete disaster, they will be wanting to involve themselves in the promotion mix again after consecutive top-six finishes in their last two seasons.

With Ipswich Town recruiting well in the summer, Wigan Athletic doing well, recently-promoted outfit Bolton Wanderers pushing for a play-off spot and the three relegated sides all potentially expecting to win a place in the top six though, along with Sunderland, it will be a difficult task for the U’s to force their way back into the top six.

Consistency will be key to their success – and they may well benefit from manager Karl Robinson who is taking charge of his fifth season at the Kassam Stadium this term.

In this quiz, we’re testing you on Robinson and four of the League One side’s former bosses. There are 26 questions in this one – do you think you can get all of them right?

Let us know how you get on!

1 of 26 In which month of 2018 was Karl Robinson appointed as Oxford United manager? January February March April