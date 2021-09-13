Milton Keynes Dons recently decided to take a fresh approach to the way they conduct matters by appointing Liam Manning as their head coach after Russell Martin left the club to join Swansea City.

Manning will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Karl Robinson by guiding the Dons to the Championship in the not too distant future.

Whilst Robinson enjoyed a relatively fruitful stint in charge of MK Dons, some of the club’s other former managers were less successful.

Here, in our latest Dons quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you 26 questions about the men who have been in the dugout during the club’s history.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below!

26 questions about MK Dons’ managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 When did MK Dons appoint their current head coach Liam Manning? 2021 2020 2019 2018