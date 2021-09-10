26 questions about Millwall’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

Over the years, there have been plenty of managers to have taken charge of Millwall FC.

Some of those will inevitably, have made a big impact at the club than others, and be better remembered around The Den as a result of that.

But just how much do you know about some of those to have stepped into the dugout as the club’s manager over time?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 26 questions about Millwall managers past and present, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 26 Who is Millwall's longest serving manager? Bob Hunter Steve Lomas Neil Harris Dennis Wise