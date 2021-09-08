26 questions about Luton Town’s managers from over the years – Can you get full marks?

Luton Town have managed to enjoy a solid enough start to the Championship season but the Hatters will feel that they could have more points on the board than they do at this stage.

Nathan Jones has managed to really establish Luton as a force in the Championship now over the last year-and-a-half, and the task will now be to see how close he can get them challenging towards the top-six in the English second tier.

The Hatters had a promising summer transfer window where they able to make some strong signings to bolster their squad. As a result, Luton are looking the strongest that they have done in a long time and probably since their last spell in the Championship in that 2005/06 campaign.

That is testament to the work that Jones has done since he took over for his second spell in charge of the club.

While we wait to see what Luton can achieve after the international break, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on managers of the Hatters from down the years. Can you get 26/26!

