Bristol City sit on seven points from their opening five games this season, a points tally that leaves them in 11th place in the Championship table.

Two wins, a draw, and two losses have been picked up by Nigel Pearson’s side this campaign, with both victories coming away from home.

The Robins face Preston North End at home when the Championship season resumes on Saturday after this international break and will be attempting to win their first league game at Ashton Gate since January.

Whilst we wait for Saturday to circle around, we have assembled a 26-question quiz that tests your knowledge of Bristol City managers from over the years.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

26 questions about Bristol City’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 Who managed Bristol City between 1994 and 1997? Tony Pulis Joe Jordan Russell Osman Benny Lennartsson