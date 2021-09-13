After losing just one of their opening six league games, Bolton Wanderers fans will probably be satisfied with the start they have made to the 2021/22 League One campaign.

Sitting in 12th place after being promoted last term, this will be a great source of encouragement to the Trotters for the rest of the season, but it also shows the need for them to start turning draws into wins if they want to be fighting for a place in the top six this year.

In a third tier that looks more competitive than ever though, with the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Wigan Athletic joining recently-relegated sides Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United in the race for promotion, who knows what the future holds for Ian Evatt’s men?

In this 26-question quiz, we’re taking a look at Bolton’s current boss and looking back at some of their previous managers. How well do you really know them?

There’s only one way you can find out.

26 questions about Bolton Wanderers' managers from over the years - Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 Did Ian Evatt make more competitive appearances for Blackpool or Chesterfield (as per Transfermarkt)? Blackpool Chesterfield