Blackpool are yet to register their first win in the Championship after winning the League One play-offs last season.

Neil Critchley has done an excellent job with the club, joining the Tangerines having spent time learning his trade in the Liverpool youth system.

As they look to stabilise in the second tier this season, we have put together a 26 question quiz on the ins and outs in the Bloomfield Road dugout, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: 26 questions about Blackpool’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 Who was Blackpool's assistant manager in 2020/21? Neil Critchley Robbie Stockdale Keith Southern Colin Calderwood