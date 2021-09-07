After an average start to their Championship campaign, Markus Schopp’s Barnsley will be keen on improving their form after the international break and push for another top-half finish.

Their rise under former boss Valerien Ismael was remarkable last term – and no one is expecting the Tykes to replicate that – but they will be hoping to at least achieve a respectable finish in the second tier this season after keeping the majority of their squad from the 2020/21 campaign.

Minus former captain Alex Mowatt and star striker Daryl Dike, it will be nearly impossible to reach the heights they did back in May. But under Markus Schopp, who is new to the Championship, they will be hoping this unpredictability will be advantageous over those bosses who have spent a little longer in the English second division.

In fact, some of the other Tykes managers in their recent history have all been new to the Championship, including their previous four in Valerien Ismael, Gerhard Struber, Daniel Stendel and Jose Morais.

In this quiz, we’re testing your knowledge on the quartet and the Barnsley boss – but how many can you get right out of 26?

26 questions about Barnsley’s managers from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 What is Markus Schopp's nationality? German Austrian French Belgian