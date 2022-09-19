QPR have entered a new era during the 2022/23 Championship season.

Following the departure of Mark Warburton at the end of his contract in the summer, it is Mick Beale who has stepped in and taken charge of the club.

But while he looks to take Rangers up the second-tier table, we want to find out how much you actually knows about the R’s.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 26 questions all about QPR, but how many can you get correct?

26 QPR trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 In what year were QPR officially founded? 1882 1892 1902 1912