26 Portsmouth FC trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

It has been an exciting start to the new League One season for Portsmouth.

Pompey are currently sat in the automatic promotion places, level on points with 1st placed Ipswich Town.

Danny Cowley’s side are unbeaten after their opening nine league games, with six wins and three draws.

The Fratton Park faithful will be hoping the team can keep this form going for the whole season in order to sustain a promotion push.

But for now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

”26 1 of 26 What year was Portsmouth FC founded? 1887 1898 1902 1911