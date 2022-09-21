Despite suffering relegation down to League One last season, Peterborough United are looking forward in high spirits.

The Posh were able to keep hold of some important players this summer and now they are looking to return to the Championship on the first time of asking.

Peterborough have started this season in fairly good form and currently sit tenth in the league.

However, having won four and lost five of their opening nine games, consistency is clearly something they are missing.

They return to league action against Port Vale this weekend and will be hoping to start a run of winning form.

In the meantime though, it’s time to see how much you know about the Posh with this quiz.

26 Peterborough United trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 In what year were Peterborough United founded? 1904 1911 1934 1938