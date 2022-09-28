How much do you know about Oxford United?

In this latest quiz on all things Yellows, we’re putting 26 questions to you that you need to get right.

The quiz has questions on things like when the club was founded, questions about the stadium and questions about some of their biggest moments.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media with other fans to see how you compare with them…

26 Oxford United trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 In what year was Oxford United founded? 1878 1883 1888 1893