Norwich City have been on an excellent run to haul themselves off the foot of the table and into the automatic promotion conversation in the Championship.

Dean Smith has endeared himself to the supporter base in that time with Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki looking very dangerous in the attacking third.

Here, we have put together a 26 question quiz to test your knowledge, here are 26 trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

26 Norwich City trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 What is the club's nickname? The Budgies The Falcons The Herons The Canaries