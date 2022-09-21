Newport County will be aiming to get back on track in League Two this weekend when they face Carlisle United.

As a result of three consecutive defeats in the fourth-tier, the Exiles have slipped down to 19th in the standings.

Whereas the season is still in its infancy, Newport know that they will have to start picking up victories on a regular basis if they are to move forward as a club under the guidance of manager James Rowberry.

Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Carlisle, we have decided to create a quiz which is designed to test your Newport knowledge.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved now!

26 Newport County trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 Where did Newport finish in League Two last season? 10th 6th 8th 11th