MK Dons
26 MK Dons trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not
It has been a difficult start for Liam Manning and his MK Dons side thus far this season, however, Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Oxford United would have helped to raise spirits.
Whilst we wait and see whether the Dons are able to mount another push for the top-six this season, here, we have devised a 26 question quiz that will test your knowledge of all things MK Dons.
Can you manage to score full marks on this latest quiz?