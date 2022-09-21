It’s been a frustrating and worrying start to the season for Gillingham.

Having been relegated to League Two last in 2021/22, the Gills will have hope that this season could see them start to turn things around but despite having Neil Harris at the helm, they’ve struggled.

It’s starting to look as though it could be a long old season for supporters.

Our quiz today includes 26 Gillingham FC trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not…

1 of 26 1. When was the club formed? 1883 1893 1903 1913