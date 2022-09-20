Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Crewe Alexandra

26 Crewe Alexandra trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

Published

17 seconds ago

on

It has been a reasonably encouraging start to the 2022/23 League Two season for Crewe Alexandra.

Following their relegation during the previous campaign, Alex Morris’ side currently sit ninth in the fourth-tier standings, as they look to win a swift promotion back to League One.

Here though, we’ve turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about the Railwaymen.

In order to help do that, we’ve given 26 questions all about Crewe Alexandra right here, but how many can you get correct?

26 Crewe Alexandra trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26

In what year were Crewe Alexandra formed?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 26 Crewe Alexandra trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: