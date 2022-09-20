It has been a reasonably encouraging start to the 2022/23 League Two season for Crewe Alexandra.

Following their relegation during the previous campaign, Alex Morris’ side currently sit ninth in the fourth-tier standings, as they look to win a swift promotion back to League One.

Here though, we’ve turning our attention away from that for a few moments, to find out just how much you know about the Railwaymen.

In order to help do that, we’ve given 26 questions all about Crewe Alexandra right here, but how many can you get correct?

26 Crewe Alexandra trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 In what year were Crewe Alexandra formed? 1877 1887 1897 1907