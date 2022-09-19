Bolton Wanderers are one of the oldest and most famous clubs in England but how much do you know about the Trotters?

In this quiz, we take a look at facts about the club, signings and trophy wins, with 26 questions to attempt.

See if you can get full marks on the quiz and then share your scores with fans on social media to see how you compared with other supporters of the Trotters. There are 26 to get right…

26 Bolton Wanderers trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 In what year was the club founded? 1864 1874 1884 1894