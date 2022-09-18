Blackpool’s success in staying in the Championship at the end of the 2021-22 came at a cost, with both head coach Neil Critchley departing for a Premier League job and key player Josh Bowler being snapped up by Nottingham Forest.

The Seasiders have had to rebuild this summer under Michael Appleton, who is back at Bloomfield Road for his second spell as manager.

Do you think that you are a Blackpool super-fan though? Have a go at our brand new quiz and if you get all 26 correct, then you’re the best of the best!

26 Blackpool FC trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

1 of 26 What year were Blackpool founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897