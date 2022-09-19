26 Barnsley trivia questions that will determine if you are a true fan or not

Barnsley have had a solid start to life in League One under Michael Duff.

The Tykes are 6th in the third division table following their 3-0 win over Cambridge United.

A four game unbeaten run has moved the club into a play-off place after nine fixtures into the campaign.

Barnsley will be hoping to compete for promotion back to the Championship having been relegated last year.

But for now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

