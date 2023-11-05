Highlights Leeds United faced a challenging summer with player turnover and a takeover, resulting in many players leaving on loan and a significant reduction in the wage bill.

Brenden Aaronson's loan move to Union Berlin has not gone well, with the team on an 11-game losing streak and Aaronson struggling to establish himself as a regular player.

It appears unlikely that Union Berlin will extend Aaronson's loan, and Leeds United may face a problem with what to do with him in the future, potentially leading to financial implications.

Leeds United had an extremely busy summer window, with a high turnover of players combined with a takeover and a managerial appointment following their relegation from the Premier League.

As is always the case for clubs who drop to the Championship, the Whites saw several players move on. Bizarrely, many left on loan, as the new owners paid the price for clauses that were put in the contracts of several in the squad by the previous regime.

The only positive is that it did allow the club to reduce the wage bill, but it means they saw tens of millions of pounds worth of players depart on loan.

With the fans understandably making it clear they don’t want those individuals back at Leeds in the future, the best case scenario for all parties is if the players out on loan do well enough to earn a permanent transfer.

However, it’s fair to say in the case of Brenden Aaronson, things aren’t exactly going to plan after his switch to Union Berlin.

Brenden Aaronson struggles with Union Berlin

The German side are on a remarkable 11-game losing streak in all competitions, and the midfielder has not managed to establish himself as a regular in the team.

Aaronson has failed to register a goal or an assist since arriving, with his main contribution for Die Eisernen so far a red card in his third outing.

Simply put, as it stands now, it seems there’s no chance that the Bundesliga side will look to extend his stay when the loan expires.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Of course, things can change quickly in football, but it does appear as though Leeds are going to have a problem on their hands come the summer of 2024.

The 23-year-old, who cost around £25m when the Yorkshire club signed him from Salzburg, has a deal that runs until 2027, and they’re not going to have any chance of making their money back.

Some will say that Daniel Farke may manage to get the best out of the USA international, and Georginio Rutter is proof of how a new head coach can transform an individual.

But, that seems like wishful thinking with Aaronson.

Unlike Rutter, he seems to lack the physicality to cope with English football, so he wasn’t the influential midfielder the Whites thought they were signing.

Plus, his confidence isn’t exactly going to have improved given how his time with Union Berlin has gone so far.

All in all, it means Leeds are going to have a headache in the summer with what to do with Aaronson, and you have sympathy for the player as well, considering it’s not the Leeds he expected when he agreed to join under Jesse Marsch.

If Farke can guide the club back to the Premier League, the financial implications will be manageable for Leeds if they let Aaronson go for a cut-price.

But, another year in the Championship, and he looks set to be a serious problem for Leeds, and it will be another reminder of the errors made by Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta.