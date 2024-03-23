Coventry City's trajectory in recent years has been one of the most well-documented stories in English football.

Since 2018, the Sky Blues' fortunes have undergone a huge transformation that has seen them climb back up the EFL, as well as becoming one of the Championship's strongest forces.

Not only have we seen a massive on-pitch transformation under Mark Robins, which reached profound heights last weekend as City's dramatic victory over Wolves saw them reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the second time ever, where they will take on Manchester United at Wembley - but there have also been pivotal boardroom changes.

This came to the fore in January 2023, when Doug King completed the long-awaited takeover of the club, providing supporters with much-needed stability regarding the club's long-term future.

The aforementioned transformation has meant that the Sky Blues have been able to attract a whole new calibre of player to the CBS Arena. With that in mind, FLW looks at Coventry's highest earner from the last eight seasons.

Coventry City's highest earner since 2016

It may come as no real shock to anybody that the highest earner in the chosen time frame comes from within Robins' current crop of players.

Based off estimated figures from Capology, Coventry's highest earners are both tied on a salary in the region of £25,000 per week, and they come in the form of Haji Wright and Ellis Simms, who both joined the club last summer from Antalyaspor and Everton respectively.

It must be noted that Luis Binks, who is on loan from Serie A outfit Bologna is said to be earning a £30,000 per week salary in his temporary switch to the CBS Arena. However, the aforementioned striking partnership are still by far and away City's highest-paid permanently contracted players.

Haji Wright and Ellis Simms' form at Coventry City

Both strikers were signed by Robins in order to fill the void left by the high-profile departures of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer last summer, with the American's move from the Turkish Süper Lig outfit also becoming the club's record transfer for a fee in the region of £7.7m (€9m).

Meanwhile, Simms' services were also acquired for a hefty figure in comparison to years gone by at the club, as he moved from Goodison Park after Coventry met Everton's valuation, which, according to reports, was between the £6-8m mark.

Both men initially struggled for form, which coincided with Coventry finding themselves as low as 20th in late-October, just five points ahead of the relegation zone. By this point, the duo had only registered six goal contributions between them, with question marks initially raised over the acquisitions.

Wright has since shown great versatility to his game, featuring in the wide-left position on numerous occasions, whilst Robins kept faith in Simms to produce the goods as the main focal point in the centre of the Sky Blues' attack.

The USMNT international's strongest form came in December, with a run of three goals and as many assists in six games.

Ellis Simms justifying big Everton departure call

Meanwhile, Simms has recently began to justify his big call to leave Everton, where he'd progressed through the academy system.

"It was hard leaving Everton when I did because I still had one year left on my contract at the club. I think for someone at my age, you need to think if you want to stay at a club and potentially sit on the bench, featuring 10 minutes here and there, maybe even getting the odd start, or do you go to a club who are pushing to get into the Premier League, who are a big club, with a big fanbase and player more regularly. I felt as a player at my age, I wanted to do that – I wanted to be playing regularly and hopefully kick on from there,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

Since those revelations on February 2nd, Simms has netted two hat-tricks for the Sky Blues - both in 5-0 victories over Maidstone United in the FA Cup and Rotherham United in the Championship, as well as producing a stellar display against Wolves in the dramatic quarter-final success on March 16th, where he also found the net on two occasions from close range, as well as assisting Wright for his 110th minute winner.

Ellis Simms Stats - Wolves 2-3 Coventry City (16/03/24) Total Match Rating 9.5 Minutes Played 90 Goals 2 Assists 1 Shots on Target 3 Touches 38 Key Passes 4 Successful Dribbles 2 All stats as per Sofascore

Post-match, the 23-year-old labelled the comeback victory as the "most important" in his career to date, as both he and Wright now have the chance to prove themselves in the semi-final, which takes place in just over a month's time.

Either way, the duo are well and truly justifying their big wages in comparison to the rest of the Sky Blues squad right now.