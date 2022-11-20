25 yellows, 1 reds: How disciplined are Portsmouth FC compared to the rest of League One?

It has been a chaotic start to the League One campaign for Portsmouth, with Danny Cowley’s side currently sitting in seventh place.

Starting the campaign with six wins and a draw in their opening seven matches, they have been unable to continue this kind of form in more recent weeks.

After 17 matches, Pompey sit on 29 points and can regain a play-off spot if they were to win the game in hand they have on Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Despite challenging at the top end of the division during the opening few weeks, Portsmouth now sit 12 points below Ipswich Town in second.

Completing strong business in the summer, Cowley knows he has a squad at his disposal that is capable of achieving good things during what remains of this current third-tier campaign.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the season plays out for Pompey, here, we take a look at Portsmouth’s disciplinary record thus far using WhoScored.com and see how it compares to other teams in the division…

Yellow cards

Portsmouth have received the second-fewest yellow cards in the division thus far with 25.

Cowley’s side have accumulated a caution at a rate of 1.47 yellows per 90, which is the third-lowest rate in League One.

Only Peterborough United have received fewer cautions during the opening stages of this League One campaign (24), whilst Exeter City have also seen 25 yellows thus far.

Looking at the flip side of things, Forest Green lead the way when it comes to picking up the most yellow cards in the division, with the newly-promoted side accumulating more than double the number of cautions that Pompey have received (52).

Red cards

Portsmouth have only picked up one red card this season, with Marlon Pack receiving his marching orders in the 66th minute during a 3-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic last month.

Pompey are one of 10 teams in League One who have seen red just the once this season, whilst there are six clubs, including Forest Green, who are yet to pick up a red card this season.

There are a further five clubs who have been shown two red cards during the early stages of this season, whilst Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and Burton Albion lead the way when it comes to red cards, with all three receiving three red cards.