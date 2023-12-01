Highlights West Brom's fantastic form has led them to the play-off places despite only signing three players in the summer.

A takeover of the club would provide fresh funds, but there is currently no bid accepted or exclusivity granted to a potential buyer.

If a takeover does not happen before the January transfer window, West Brom may be forced to sell players to raise funds, with Grady Diangana being a potential asset to be sold.

West Bromwich Albion's fantastic run of form on the pitch has led them into the play-off places of the Championship - and that is after only being able to sign three new players in the summer.

Carlos Corberan is working his magic at The Hawthorns with a squad that has been hit by injuries in recent times, but things would be better for the supporters if a takeover were soon to happen.

Chinese owner Guochuan Lai is willing to sell up, but the club are under financial stress and had to this week take out a further loan from MSD Holdings for the general day-to-day running costs - and Corberan could be dreading the January transfer window coming around.

What is the latest on West Brom's January transfer window plans?

There was hope that a takeover of the club would lead to Corberan being given fresh funds to bolster his squad for the second half of the campaign, but it appears that there is yet to be a bid accepted or exclusivity granted to one particular party.

Related West Brom v Leicester City: Sky Sports pundit issues score prediction David Prutton believes it could be a tough afternoon for Leicester City against West Brom.

That would suggest a January takeover would now be off the cards given how long it takes to get a deal done, and it was reported by John Percy of The Telegraph earlier this week that should a takeover not be completed by the time the January transfer window opens, which at this point looks likely, then there will be pressure on the club to sell an asset or potentially more to raise funds.

It would be a huge blow for Corberan and his promotion aspirations, but the Baggies are losing money and Lai is putting nothing more into the club.

Who could West Brom sell in January should takeover not be completed?

A number of current Albion players were the subject of interest in the summer window when it was clear that the club needed to raise funds, with Jed Wallace wanted by Middlesbrough, who offered £3 million for the winger, per The Telegraph.

Brandon Thomas-Asante was also wanted, with Stoke City putting in multiple bids for the attacker, whilst Coventry City came in with late interest in attacking midfielder John Swift that was snubbed - goalkeeper Alex Palmer meanwhile turned down a move to the Premier League with Luton Town, who he previously played for on loan briefly.

Former Baggies midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that the most saleable asset next month though could very well be Grady Diangana, who has rediscovered his form in the last few weeks.

"It has been reported that should a takeover at West Bromwich Albion not be completed that they will be forced to cut their wage bill further," Palmer said when exclusively speaking to Football League World.

"West Brom are enjoying a fine season in the Championship and were identifying possible recruitments for January to enhance their promotion push and now there is a worry that they might have to reduce the wage bill further, which is disappointing for Corberan.

"The return to form of Grady Diangana has coincided with West Brom's good run - he may well be one the club could be looking to sell to balance the books."

In his last eight Championship appearances, the 25-year-old winger has scored three times and also assisted three goals as well, showing why West Brom paid an initial £12 million fee for him back in 2020 when a Premier League club.

Grady Diangana's West Brom League Stats 2023-24 Appearances 13 Goals 3 Expected Goals (xG) 2.41 Assists 3 Expected Assists (xA) 1.01 Big Chances Missed 0 Big Chances Created 4 Shots Per Game 1.2 Key Passes Per Game 1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.5 Touches Per Game 39.2 (Stats Correct As Of November 30, 2023, Per Sofascore)

There was interest in Diangana over the summer, with Burnley, Leicester City, Leeds and Saudi clubs keen, but West Brom wanted £7 million for his services at the time, and that may have put some off after his 2022-23 season wasn't the greatest.

However, his recent performances have been more like his old self, and it could lead to renewed interest when the transfer window reopens.