25-year-old starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Sheff Wed on Saturday

Ipswich Town will be looking to back up their recent victory over Lincoln City by producing an encouraging display against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys managed to secure all three points at the LNER Stadium last weekend as Macauley Bonne scored the only goal of the game in the first-half of the fixture.

Yet to win a home game this season, Ipswich will be determined to produce an eye-catching display in-front of their own supporters tomorrow.

Whilst Wednesday have now gone three games without a victory in League One, they have more than enough talent at their disposal to cause Paul Cook’s side problems.

Here, we take a look at how Ipswich could line up for their showdown with the Owls on Saturday…

Having utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation during the club’s victory over Lincoln, Cook is likely to stick with this particular set-up for tomorrow’s meeting with Sheffield Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky will be hoping to keep his second clean-sheet of the season against the Owls.

George Edmundson will be partnered in the heart of defence by Cameron Burgess whilst Hayden Coulson and Janoi Donacien will feature in the full-back roles.

Tom Carroll is set to start in central-midfield alongside Lee Evans who will captain his side for the eighth time this season.

Wes Burns and Scott Fraser will be tasked with providing width tomorrow whilst Bersant Celina will feature in the hole behind Bonne.

A stand-out performer for Ipswich this season, Bonne has already managed to find the back of the net on five occasions in seven appearances in all competitions and thus will be brimming with confidence heading into Saturday’s showdown with the Owls.

If the 25-year-old is able to produce another superb attacking display, he could help Ipswich seal a much-needed victory at Portman Road.