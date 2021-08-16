25-year-old starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Millwall on Tuesday

Marco Silva’s Fulham got off to a wonderful start to their Championship travels on Saturday with a 5-1 win over Huddersfield Town, the Cottagers will be looking to replicate that destruction when they face Millwall in a London derby on Tuesday evening.

Many people’s title favourites, the bar has been set very high for Fulham this season and they certainly delivered last weekend.

Even though Harry Wilson was given his marching orders in the 72nd minute, the quality of the newly relegated side reigned supreme as substitute Ivan Cavaleiro added a late brace.

With two games in the space of four days Silva is likely to tweak his scarily good squad for the level. Here is our predicted starting XI…

Wilson’s red card sees an enforced change, that after his impact off of the bench on Saturday seems a bit of a no brainer.

Cavaleiro to replace the Liverpool academy graduate on the right flank will add a more direct style to the attacking contingent, with the Portuguese brimming with confidence from his cameo at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The second and final change is Frank Zambo Anguissa replacing Jean-Michael Seri.

The latter managed 86 minutes against the Terriers but did not feature much in pre-season and therefore may be rested.

Anguissa was absent in the Cottagers’ opener but Silva will be keen to reintegrate such a talented player into the first team picture, he came on in the place of Fabio Carvalho in the 77th minute on Saturday.

