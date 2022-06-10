25-year-old speaks out on Bradford City’s project as he joins the club

Bradford City have been keen to carry on their strong start to their summer business having this morning announced their eighth signing in Emmanuel Osadebe from Walsall.

The 25-year-old has plenty of football league experience having played for Gillingham, Cambridge United, Newport County and Macclesfield Town before joining the Saddlers.

This season the midfielder made 43 league appearances for Walsall scoring three goals and providing three assists.

However, the player is glad to be with Bradford now crediting the project being built at the club as a reasons for signing as he told The Yorkshire Post: “It feels great to finally have the deal over the line, as it has been going on for quite a while now, and I am just delighted to be here.

“As soon as I spoke with the gaffer and with Ryan Sparks, I knew the project was something I wanted to be a part of. We are all aligned in the same goals and this is the perfect place for me to take the next steps in my career.

“The manage we have has been at the top of the game and everyone at the club is driven in the same direction to achieve our goal of promotion, which we are more than capable of.

“Playing here in the past, it has always been loud, with the supporters imposing themselves on the game, and that is something I want to be a part of.”

Furthermore, the player is keen to kick on himself and prove to the supporters why he wants to be at the club as he said: “Entertainment is a big part of my game. I want to get on the ball and make things happen, and am ready to kick on and do what I need to do.”

The Verdict:

This is another strong signing for Bradford and considering the transfer window has just officially opened today, they have had a strong start to their summer.

It’s clear to see that a long term project is being built at Valley Parade and Hughes is clearly being backed in his business.

Should they continue their summer business on this note, it seems as though fans will have a lot to look forward to next season.