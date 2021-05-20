25-year-old set to seal permanent Nottingham Forest exit ‘very soon’

Nicholas Ioannou will leave Nottingham Forest on a permanent basis ‘very soon’, according to 24sports.

Ioannou joined Forest on a four-year deal from APOEL Nicosia in September, but has been unable to make an impact at the City Ground this season.

The 25-year-old has made five appearances for Forest this season, with four of those coming under Chris Hughton after making his debut against Bristol City under Sabri Lamouchi.

After he was sent off against Luton Town in October, Ioannou is since yet to make an appearance for the Reds, and he was sent on loan to Aris Thessaloniki in January.

Ioannou, who has made 10 appearances for Aris, faces an uncertain future in Nottingham, and according to Greek media outlet 24sports, a permanent move away will materialise ‘very soon’.

It is also suggested that a return to Cyprus could be on the cards, with Anorthosis being cited as a possible destination for the left-back.

It promises to be a busy summer for the Reds, with seven players set to be released at the end of their contract including fellow left-back Yuri Ribeiro.

The Verdict

If Ioannou is to leave for good, then it says a lot about Forest’s previous recruitment strategy and how things need to change.

Ioannou penned a four-year deal at the City Ground in the summer, and looks set to leave after making only five appearances for the club.

He’s been unlucky after being sent off at Luton, as he showed promising signs of an attacking full-back before that.

But he seems happy elsewhere, so it could be an exit which suits both parties.